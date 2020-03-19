The election of the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Hampshire Police area – which includes the Isle of Wight – has been postponed.

The election will now take place on May 6 2021, the same day as local elections planned for that year.

By-elections were also due to be held on April 2 to fill a vacancy on Shanklin Town Council and on April 16 to fill two vacancies on Ryde Town Council but have now been cancelled.

Information on whether the existing vacancies will be filled will be provided to the Clerks of the Town Councils concerned as soon as it is available.



