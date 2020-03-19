Do you want to help isolated members of your community during the coronavirus pandemic?

A volunteer bank has been set up on Facebook by an Isle of Wight woman – for anyone to get in touch and offer their services to others in their area.

Coleen Brannon from Ryde, who set up the group, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We are very concerned about how particularly isolated or vulnerable people are going to deal with the self-isolation and also how things progress over the coming months… “Anyone can get in touch with us and leave us their name and number and the area they are in -when there is help needed in their area we will get in touch with them.”

Coleen says the volunteers who set up the group are in touch with local organisations to ensure the response is as co-ordinated as possible.

Get in touch with volunteers on Facebook here.



