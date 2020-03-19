The West Wight Sports and Community Centre is coordinating a Help Centre in the West Wight area and needs volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff are appealing for volunteers to offer their services with things such as prescription and food delivery, posting letters, answering phone calls and also setting up phone and internet conversations.

Staff at the West Wight Sports and Community Centre told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The Help Centre came about after a community meeting with representatives of local churches, parish and town councils, West Wight Timebank, Community Connector, Just Ask, FYT Bus, Fire Service, Freshwater Bay residents, Coop supermarket, West Wight Youth Project and others discussed how to support Islanders through the current crisis.”

The Centre remains open and you can find more details on their Facebook page.

If you are isolated contact staff on 752168 or by email on [email protected]





