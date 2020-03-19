Visit Isle of Wight says it has made ‘the difficult decision’ to postpone two events this year.

The popular Isle of Wight Walking Festival was scheduled to take place in May and the much-loved Wight In Bloom competition was due to launch soon.

Both events encourage visitors to the Island.

Visit Isle of Wight said:

“It is with regret that due to the developing and continuing CoronaVirus Covid- 19 outbreak that we must postpone the Isle of Wight Walking Festival and Wight In Bloom. This is in line with recent Government and Public Health England advice. “Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our walk leaders, volunteers, staff, keen gardeners, judges and of course our visitors. We also want to help suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “Subject to Government and Public Health England Guidelines, we are aiming to bring the Walking Festival back as an Autumnal Walking Festival sometime in October, dates and walks to be confirmed at a later date should it be safe to do

so.”

The Wight In Bloom competition has been postponed until 2021.

Alan Titchmarsh, patron of Wight In Bloom, had this message:

“I am so sorry to hear that Wight in Bloom will not go ahead this year, but it should not stop all of us from getting out into our gardens and beautifying our surroundings to lift our spirits. “This is a spring and summer where gardening can really come into its own.”





