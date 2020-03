Bomb disposals teams have been on the Isle of Wight today (Thursday), following the discovery of a grenade.

Hampshire Constabulary says the piece of ordnance was found yesterday.

Officers were called to Rocken End beach near Blackgang at around 5.27pm.

Portsmouth’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived on the Island this morning.

They told Isle of Wight Radio that a controlled explosion has since been carried out and the area has been made safe.