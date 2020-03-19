In a show of community-spirit, a family-run Isle of Wight pub is selflessly offering vulnerable Islanders freshly-cooked hot meals – free of charge.

And if that is not enough, Brading’s Yarbridge Inn says it will deliver food right to the doorstep of those in self-isolation – all whilst avoiding direct contact.

It comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far closed UK schools, cancelled events and claimed the lives of thousands worldwide.

Rebecca Fox, who runs the pub alongside her brother and mum, says trade has declined, leaving them with an abundance of food leftover.

She says she wants to give back to the community and help those in need.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, she said:

“We’re in a position where we can help people if they need it. We want to target people who are the most vulnerable who can’t get to the shops. “The shops are empty but we are not. We have food. Anybody in a vulnerable position, I want them to get in touch.”

Rebecca says the scheme will initially be rolled out in the Sandown and Brading area only.

However, she is urging anyone who wants to help with deliveries, or the cooking, to pick up the phone:

“I wouldn’t want my nan or granddad feeling alone. We want to give something to people so they’re not feeling so alone. We’re a strong community here on the Island and we are here to support each other. “I hope other people can offer their support too. If it’s a little food donation where we can keep prepping the food or even supplies like toilet cleaner will help. I just think we need to pull together.”

The Isle of Wight Tomato Stall and other Island suppliers have already got involved.

If you or someone you know would like food from the Yarbridge Inn, or would just like to help, please call (01983) 405585.



