Hotels on the Isle of Wight are offering free accommodation for NHS and emergency service workers who may not be able to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria Lodge Hotel in Shanklin is offering free rooms for all healthcare workers.

The hotel adds that washing and drying facilities and hot meals are also available.

Meanwhile, the OYO Marina in Sandown said that it is in talks with the council and its parent company to offer rooms free of charge to assist the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.





