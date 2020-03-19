Residents at St Vincents retirement home in Ryde have demonstrated ‘brilliant and uplifting spirit’.

It comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far closed UK schools, cancelled events and claimed the lives of thousands worldwide.

Residents have had their photos taken with messages to send to their families – after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those aged over 70 with underlying health issues must self-isolate.

Staff at the home say they are ‘stocked up, still smiling and still making memories’.

Phil Jordan posted the images on Facebook and said:

“We are the luckiest Care home to have such amazing, strong minded residents and such a dedicated team at such a worrying time…We will beat coronavirus”





