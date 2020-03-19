The white-tailed eagle reintroduction project on the Isle of Wight has been crowned “Wildlife Success of the Year” in the Countryfile Magazine Awards 2020.

The five-year program to return this rare bird of prey to southern England involves releasing up to 60 birds here on the Island – six of which were released in 2019.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio earlier this month (March), three of the white-tailed eagles are still on the Island and are ‘doing well and finding food independently’.

Forestry England and The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation are working in partnership to protect and monitor the birds’ progress and provide supplementary feeding when needed.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Forestry England said:

“We’re really proud to have been chosen for this special award. So much hard work has gone into getting this project off the ground and it would not have been possible without the support and involvement of our partners from the local community, farming, tourism and conservation groups, as well as our donors. “Returning a lost species is a long-term project but we’re already heartened by peoples’ excitement at seeing the eagles. If, in five or 10 years’ time we’ve reached our goal of establishing breeding pairs of white-tailed eagles on the south coast of England, then we will have truly succeeded.”





