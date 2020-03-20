The Prime Minister has told cafes, pubs, restaurants, and bars to close this evening (Friday), until further notice – including those on the Island.

Boris Johnson made the announcement in his press conference this evening.

The announcement has come in the latest of a string of measures brought in by the Government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech, the Prime Minister has told cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close this evening, and remain closed until told otherwise by the Government – although they can provide takeaway facilities.

From tonight, other establishments such as gyms, leisure centres, and theatres are also being told to close. As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight Council has already closed its leisure facilities.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has also announced this evening that the Goverment will be offering help for businesses to help pay peoples wages.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor, says that the Government will help to pay up to 80% of staffs wages on behalf of the business should they be closing – up to a cap of £2500.

The Government has also announced further measures including deferring £30 billion of taxes, lending unlimited 12 month interest free money to businesses, abolishing business rates on hospitality, retail and leisure sector businesses, and offering cash grants of up to £25,000 to small business properties.

To support the self employed through the crisis, the next self assessment period will be deferred until January 2021.

There were 3,269 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK recorded by Thursday evening – that figure will be updated later today.

More follows…



