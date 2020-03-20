The Isle of Wight Council has announced the closure of its libraries across the Isle of Wight in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Council, which recently closed its leisure facilities, announced the news in a statement today (Friday).

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The Isle of Wight Council has today closed its libraries in order to follow government guidelines to increase social isolation and protect the public and our staff. “The libraries team is working with community partners to create local hubs enabling residents to safely access the internet or to gather information about council services. “It is intended to reopen the buildings as soon as these arrangements have been finalised and procedures have been put in place to keep our customers and staff safe.”

The Council says that if you have books or items due to be returned, all due back dates have been extended, and no fines will be accrued during the closure period.

When the libraries reopen as community hubs, customers will be asked to keep at home any books they currently have on loan, unless asked for them to be returned, in order to prevent the need for staff to handle these books.

At any time ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines and newspapers can be accessed online using your library card.



