The Isle of Wight Council has launched a new helpline number to support the Island’s most vulnerable residents affected by the coronavirus self-isolation measures.

The new helpline, which has been put in place by the Isle of Wight Council, is in partnership with the Island’s voluntary networks, including Community Action Isle of Wight, Citizens Advice Isle of Wight and Age UK Isle of Wight, to support those who meet need support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vulenrable people who do not have a local network of friends or family to support them while they are self-isolating or social distancing can call the helpline seven days a week, between the hours of 9am to 5pm, on (01983) 823600.

Mike Bulpitt, from Community Action Isle of Wight, said:

“We are working together to make it as simple and easy for people who need help and support to get hold of someone who can help. “Initially we want to make sure that people have access to groceries and medications to keep them safe and supported during this uncertain time. “We have a large network of caring volunteers between us and many more people have shown an interest in volunteering to help those in need over the past couple of weeks. “Thanks to everyone who has come forward to offer help – including those who responded to the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Community Help group on Facebook, who we are working alongside.”

The partnership is trying to keep in contact with those it knows are high risk to make sure they are safe, healthy and supported — and where necessary, offering this help.

Jo Dare, from Isle of Wight Age UK, said:

“Working together means that those most in need of help can be supported in the right way and at the right time.”

Council leader, Dave Stewart, added:

“The coronavirus is a national emergency which means we must all pull together to help those in need. “If you need help because of self-isolation, please get in touch. Or, if you are healthy and able to help by volunteering, please get in touch.”

You can get in touch with the partnership by emailing [email protected] org.uk.

Please note that none of the partnership will ever ask you for bank or other financial details.



