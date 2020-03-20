The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging anyone planning a visit to the coast this weekend to stay safe and not take any unnecessary risks.

The charity, which operates 365 days a year and is funded solely by donations, has issued advice for those seeking to spend time alone near the coast during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s telling people to take the time to take note of signage at the entrances of beaches advising of any local hazards, and to check tide times to avoid being cut off.

The charity is also reminding people to check the weather conditions before setting out, and to remember that conditions can change quickly.

Other important advice is to:

Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route

Check tide times daily

If going afloat, carry a means for calling for help and always wear a lifejacket

Check your equipment is in good working order

Be aware of the conditions and your capabilities and only enter the water if it is safe to do so.

Guy Addington, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the South East and London, said:

“During these unprecedented times, we have taken steps to close our lifeboat stations and shops to the public. However RNLI lifeboats and stations remain fully operational and we will still launch to those in peril on the sea. “As with all public places we’d encourage people to follow guidelines provided by the government to maintain a two-metre distance, follow good hygiene practices and avoid mass gatherings.”

If you see someone in difficulty, or you get into difficulty yourself, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.





