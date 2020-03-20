Just days after announcing the postponement their Easter events, two of the Island’s biggest attractions have announced their closure.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Vectis Ventures – which runs Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine, announced the news earlier this week.

Now, due to Government and Public Health England advice amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company says both of its parks will remain closed until further notice.

The parks hope to open in time for the summer holidays – although this is again conditional on Government guidance.

In a statement, released today, a Vectis Ventures spokesperson said:

“Having already implemented many additional measures to protect both our guests, staff and suppliers, this has not been an easy decision to make. “However, given the developing situation, we do feel this is now the only correct course or action available to us in order to limit social interaction, in line with recommendations laid out by the Prime Minister.”

The parks also say that there have been some amendments to their ticket terms and conditions – including removing tariff period restriction on all e-tickets, meaning that any existing tickets are now valid for a visit during the remainder of the 2020 season or for redemption during the 2021 season.

Visitors who hold a 2020 Frequent Visitor Pass will be able to use them for the remainder of this year (at such a time as the parks reopen), and also for the whole of the 2021 season.

In response to the question of their staff, the company added:

“Blackgang Chine and Robin Hill recognise that our core team members are critically important to the future of the business and are therefore supporting our 50+ members by providing job security over the coming months. “We thank all our guests and suppliers for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

For a full list of attractions effected by the coronavirus pandemic, see our guide here.



