“The Government have advised against gatherings, to minimise social contact and avoid non-essential travel to control the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. In light of this, the RORC has taken the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel the popular Easter training regatta in response to these measures.

“There has been no decision made about the RORC Season Points Championships which starts with the Cervantes Race on 8th May and we will continue to monitor the situation and advise members and sailors closer to the time.”