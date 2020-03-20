Ryde’s Commodore Cinema has closed its doors until further notice.

It comes a matter of days after the independent chain vowed to continue trading.

In a statement published today (Friday), the cinema said:

“To our valued customers: firstly, we would like to thank you for your continued support. “On review of Government guidelines, a decision has been made to close the cinema until further notice. We look forward to welcoming you back soon….”

As first reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Island’s other cinema branch, Cineworld, also closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.



