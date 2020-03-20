Newport-based charity Quay Arts has announced it will close its doors to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken to protect staff and customers.

However, the company says it is ‘trying its best’ to find new ways to engage with those who visit.

An online Gift Voucher, which can be purchased now and redeemed when ‘normal activity’ resumes, has been created.

A spokesperson for the charity said:

“Together, we can continue to support the cultural life of our Island community through this difficult time and in the future.”

If you want to get behind Quay Arts you can find information here.



