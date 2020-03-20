Ventnor Spiritualist Church says it has been forced to close after receiving reports of a recent visitor testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the church says it has been told that someone at its Sunday (15) service has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The church is urging anyone who went to that service to follow government guidelines as a a precaution.

According to a spokesperson, the building has been shut since Sunday:

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you need to stay at home for seven days.

The government says that if you live with someone who has symptoms, you will need to stay at home for 14 days from the day their symptoms started.

This is because it can take 14 days for symptoms to appear.



