Ventnor Spiritualist Church is urging those who visited one of its services to follow government guidance, after it received reports of a church-goer testing positive for coronavirus. .

In a statement, the church says it has been told that someone at its Sunday (15) service has been diagnosed with COVID-19..

According to a spokesperson, the church was already closing after Sunday’s service. Its president says that they made the decision to shut for six weeks based on advice from the government.

It has remained closed since.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you need to stay at home for seven days..

The government says that if you live with someone who has symptoms, you will need to stay at home for 14 days from the day their symptoms started..

This is because it can take 14 days for symptoms to appear..



