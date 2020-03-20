A number of sailings on Wightlink’s Yarmouth to Lymington route have been cancelled today (Thursday).

The ferry firm is blaming the ‘absence of an essential crew member’.

It is the third Wightlink route to be hit by cancellations in the last 24 hours.

The 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8.05pm crossings from Lymington are off.

While, the 3.05pm, 5.05pm, 7pm and 9.10pm sailings have also been scrapped.

The company’s Fishbourne to Portsmouth route has also been hit.

Due to absence of an essential member of crew the 08.30, 10.30 & 12.30 sailings from Por & the 07.30, 09.30, 11.30 & 13.30 sailings from Fish have been cancelled on our Por-Fish car ferry service Friday, 20 March 2020. We apologise for the change to your travel plans. — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) March 19, 2020





