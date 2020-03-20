The Isle of Wight Council is extending its support for elderly people during the COVID-19 crisis.

From next Monday (23) bus passes for Island bus users who are over 65 will be valid before 9.30am – to help older travellers access supermarkets.

Some stores have made available early shopping time slots for elderly people.

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Transport said:

“The Isle of Wight Council is extremely pleased to have reached agreement with our transport and health partners to extend our support for those residents with bus passes. This will allow them to access the offer from retailers to use their shops early in the morning.”





