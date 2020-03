The first Mary Ellis Day – due to be held on the Isle of Wight – has been postponed.

The event was scheduled for Saturday May 16 at Sandown Airport, but has now been moved due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was organised to celebrate the life of the World War Two Spitfire pilot, who died in 2018, aged 101.

A vintage fly-in, featuring around 100 aircraft including Spitfires, will now circle the Island on Saturday August 22 – said Sandown Airport owner, Daniel Subhani.