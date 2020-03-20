A family support charity based in Newport is set to close from tomorrow (Saturday) after Government advice about Coronavirus.

Jigsaw Family Support provides a range of services including counselling, activities for children, and is also a designated child contact centre.

In a statement, released by the charity, it said:

“Following guidance and advice from the UK Government and health officials concerning the Coronavirus, it is with regret that we have had to close the contact centre from Saturday 21st March 2020. “The centre will remain closed for the immediate future until we are advised that is safe to resume services and contacts at Jigsaw. “All our clients will be informed after we are advised when it is considered safe to re-open the centre. “We will still be on hand for an emergency consultation at a donation fee of £20.00.”





