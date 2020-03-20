Mothers Day is nearly upon us – we’d love to send a message to your mum on the airwaves!

This year, there’s potential for Mothers Day to be a bit different to normal. You might be wondering how you can make it just as special. We might just have the solution!

This Sunday on the Interactive Weekend, we’ll be asking for your dedications to your mum.

Let us know what song you’d like to play for your mum, and tell us what makes your mum special, and we’ll get it on the radio for all to hear!

All you need to do is send a text to 66 777. Start your text with RADIO MUM followed by your message. Make sure to include yours and your mums names!





