Is your child at home on the Isle of Wight and at a loose end? A local charity is encouraging children to take part in a creative competition.

Island charity Independent Arts is urging children to get creative and submit a creative writing ‘work in progress page’ – but it doesn’t have to be written!

Independent Arts CEO, Lisa Gagliani MBE, said:

“As an Island charity committed to exploring change through creativity, we hope

the competition will encourage novices and experienced storytellers, young and old, to literally jot something down, or to record a few minutes of spoken word, to express themselves and connect.”

You can submit entrants by:

Writing

Video clip (if it is a performative piece)

Auditory recordings

Spoken word soundscape

There are three age groups you can enter into:

5 –11

12–17

18 +

How to enter:

1. Download an application form from Independent Arts website or an application pack by visiting PPUG at 33 High Street, Newport (open 10.30-3.30 Thursday, Friday, Saturday).

2. Write a single page of a ‘work in progress’ which could be a story, a poem, a play, a diary or an article – or if you prefer not to put pen to paper – you may record your work in

progress (3 minutes maximum) on your chosen device.

3. Send your application form and your entry by email to [email protected] with

Creative Writing Competition in the subject line, or post to Independent Arts, Creative

Writing Competition, Suite 3, 30 Quay Street, Newport PO30 5BA, to reach the charity

no later than midnight on June 15.

A shortlist of nominees will be announced on the Independent Arts website and social

media platforms (independentarts.org.uk, www.facebook.com/IndependentArtsIOW/

https://twitter.com/IndependentArts) in the week commencing July 6.

Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on July 10 at The People’s Pop-up Gallery (PPUG), 33 High Street, Newport 4.30–6pm.

Prizes include a subscription to Writing Magazine, book tokens, a Costa gift card and tickets to the Isle of Wight Literary Festival.



