Cineworld says it is ‘reviewing’ and ‘exploring alternative options’ to help its staff, following the government’s pledge to financially back those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Isle of Wight Radio understands that a number of employees at its Isle of Wight branch have already been offered voluntary redundancy, with some apparently being told to ‘reapply once the outbreak is over.’

While others working at the Newport cinema say they have taken pay cuts – or been given the option to drastically reduce their hours.

The claims come after the chain was forced to temporarily close last week as part of the government’s plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

However, after chancellor Rishi Sunak announced yesterday (Friday) that the government would pay 80% of the salaries of staff kept on by employers, the cinema chain says it was ‘very pleased’ and would be ‘reviewing’ plans.

When asked whether this would lead to Cineworld reconsidering any dismissals made, the company said:

“We made a number of offers to our employees earlier this week including partial payments until we are able to re-open cinemas. “Following the announcement by the government yesterday around the support they are now offering the leisure industry, including cinemas and their employees, we have written to our employees to let them know that we are currently reviewing this and exploring whether there are alternative options.”

Cineworld says the global coronavirus pandemic is an ‘incredibly challenging time’ for them.

The company insists it ‘values’ its employees and ‘wants to do everything it can to support them’.

Cineworld has not yet responded to Isle of Wight Radio’s question about redundancies on the Island.



