The MP for the Isle of Wight is putting forward a clause to the Coronavirus Bill in Parliament – to allow ferry firms to communicate with each other – ensuring ‘service distribution is minimised’ for Islanders.

EXCLUSIVE:

Usually, competition law prevents the ferry companies from communicating but the clause Mr Seely is putting forward would make it ‘easier and quicker for ministers to allow ferries to talk’ – which he says is in their interests.

The clause would, therefore, ensure the provision of food, medicines and other essential goods.

It comes as Wightlink has cancelled a number of sailings today (Saturday) due to the sickness of an essential crew member.

Bob Seely told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The clause will also ensure patients undergoing treatment on the mainland can get there and supplies can reach the Island. These are precautions, but I want to make sure the Island is listened to. For this [the clause], I am teaming up with other MPs from isolated or Island communities. “This is about ensuring the Island’s needs are listened to and provision is taken into account.”

The bill will be debated in Parliament next week.



