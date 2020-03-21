Are you a kayaker? And are you able to keep swimmers safe during a prestigious event on the Isle of Wight?

The 2020 Pier 2 Pier Swim needs volunteers to help monitor the 150 swimmers that have entered this year’s event, which takes place on August 1 (Saturday).

Competitors will start swimming at Sandown Pier and race 1.8 miles to finish at the Shanklin/Sandown Rowing Club beach.

The kayakers must be able to keep up with the swimmers and be able to signal to Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboats and Ryde Inshore Rescue – who will be responsible for recovering the swimmers if needed.

Bob Cooper, Safety Officer said:

“It is unbelievable that the work and organisation the members of the ‘Marlins’ and the other organisations that have managed this event for 68 years should be rewarded with the largest entry that there has been. “With the continued support from the Islands Kayakers we can keep this at the top of this type of event, as well as keep the Isle of Wight on the wider sports spectrum.”

Of the 150 entrants, there will be 101 wearing costumes, 49 in wetsuits, 65 men and 85 women entered altogether. There are 112 entrants coming from the mainland and 38 IOW residents taking part.

Rowing Club members will supply everyone with soup and roll at the finish line.

If you can assist on the day email [email protected]



