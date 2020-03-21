A group of parents who support and raise money for an Isle of Wight school are lifting the spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, by suggesting we get involved in ‘Window Wonderland’.

Scroll for a video…

Friends of Nettlestone Primary is asking Island children to create some ‘fun artwork’ and place it in their windows for passers-by to admire.

‘Window Wonderland’ is about inspiring communities to create different window-displays to create a unique walking trail in your local area.

Posting on Facebook, the parents have suggested themes such as space, Easter, flags, hearts and rainbows.

Find out more via Friends of Nettlestone Primary’s Facebook page.

Watch a video of ‘Window Wanderland’ …





