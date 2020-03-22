If you are fit and well, and have time to spare, Age UK are asking you to volunteer to help support the elderly and vulnerable on the Isle of Wight.

The charity is busier than normal, and due to the coronavirus outbreak, needs to increase its number of volunteers to help support its 6000 users on the Island.

After government and Public Health England advice, Age UK has had to apply changes to some of its services, but is very much still open.

Some of the tasks that the charity requires volunteers to undertake include shopping collection, prescription collection and telephone befriending.

Jo Dare, Chief Executive, said:

“We so appreciate those coming forward, and have today published an online application form so that people can register their interest while allowing us to manage and review the applications to safeguard all involved. “We are working closely with IW Council Trading Standards Scams Team (IWASP) and other organisations to ensure that our most vulnerable residents are protected at this difficult time.”

If you feel you can help, even if it is in the future, Age UK is urging you to get in contact via its website or by calling 01983 525282.





