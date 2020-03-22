Boris Johnson says we should avoid visiting our parents this Mother’s Day (Sunday) – because the coronavirus is ‘accelerating’.

The prime minister is warning an elderly or vulnerable parent is much more likely to die from coronavirus – and says it is impossible to “sugar coat” the threat.

The UK now has 5,018 cases of COVID-19 – with two diagnosed on the Isle of Wight. 233 people have now died in the UK.

As previously reported, three Portsmouth Football players tested positive yesterday (Saturday) and the region now has 22 cases.

Four-and-a-half-thousand retired healthcare workers have signed up to return to the NHS. The health secretary, Matt Hancock says retired workers have responded within 48 hours of the government making its appeal.

The National Trust’s parks and gardens – as well as New Look and Fat Face retail stores – are the latest to announce temporary closures.

Sainsbury’s has announced it’s now going to split up its dedicated time for NHS workers and the elderly – NHS workers can go in at 7.30am until 8am Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the elderly and carers can go in from 8am to 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, bus passes for OAPs have been extended on the Island so they can make it to the shops.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight Council has issued a helpline for the vulnerable and elderly at this time, teams can be reached on (01983) 823600.

Cancelled and postponed events on the Isle of Wight can be found here.

Closed and affected Island attractions can be found here.

The latest coronavirus news for the Isle of Wight can be found here.

More follows…



