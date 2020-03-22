The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Isle of Wight is two – according to figures released today (Sunday) by Public Health England.

According to the latest figures from Public Health England 5,683 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 281 who had tested positive have now died.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said we need to take “special steps” to protect the most vulnerable to COVID-19 by “shielding” certain people.

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government said the NHS has identified “high risk” individuals and will be contacting them to ask them to stay at home for a period of at least twelve weeks.

This morning Boris Johnson announced we should stay away from our parents this Mother’s Day.

On the Isle of Wight, the UK’s largest holiday park operator (which has four parks on the Island) closed earlier today.

Stay at home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Stay at home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.

How long to stay at home

if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you’ll need to stay at home for 7 days

if you live with someone who has symptoms, you’ll need to stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person in the home started having symptoms

If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.

Advice for people at high risk

If you’re at high risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus, there are extra things you should do to avoid catching it.

These include:

not leaving your home – you should not go out to do shopping, visit friends or family, or attend any gatherings

avoiding close contact with other people in your home as much as possible

Read the full advice on protecting yourself if you’re at high risk from coronavirus on GOV.UK.

Find more on the NHS website.



