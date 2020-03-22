On the Isle of Wight, there are four parks; Landguard, Nodes Point, Lower Hyde and Thorness Bay – which will also close.

This means that:

Steve Richards, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Parkdean Resorts has 67 parks across the UK and our company plays a big role in local communities, whether it be through investment, tourism or employment. As such, we have been in conversation with community leaders, customers and our people, and have decided to delay the launch of the season. We are very sorry to the many holiday makers who were hoping to spend their Easter break with us, but I hope they understand why.

“We will continually and closely review the Government’s guidance and hope to welcome people on park from 1 May.

“As our parks are based in areas that rely on tourism, I would therefore like to reassure anyone working for Parkdean Resorts, and the communities they live in, that no one will be made redundant as a result of coronavirus, and we will be paying 100% salary.

“As Parkdean Resorts was gearing up for the Easter holidays, we have a significant amount of perishable food on park which will now be donated to local community food banks.”