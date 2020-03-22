UKSA will close today (Sunday) until the end of next month (April) amid the Government advice in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The site in Cowes provides water experiences and education to mainland and Island children – with over 150 courses and programs to choose from.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a near $2 million dollar contribution was awarded to UKSA earlier this year, so the site will be upgraded and improved.

CEO Ben Willows said:

“Once we reopen, our goals will remain unchanged and, as the world moves forward, the work we do with young people will become increasingly vital. Our outdoor learning programmes will be the antithesis of the isolation young people will have faced. They will help to rebuild self-belief and confidence in the world around them. Through these difficult times, young peoples’ mental health will be challenged more than it has ever been before, outdoor learning can provide the opportunities to help them understanding their emotions, be calm and reflect as well as provide a platform to increase fitness and release energy. “We know we will make our way through this current challenge by all working together and supporting our local community

If you have an existing booking UKSA will ensure it goes ahead when the situation passes.

UKSA says it will remain contactable via phone and email at this time.



