The Government has tonight (Sunday) issued guidance against all non-essential travel to second homes or holiday homes.

The Isle of Wight has a large number of holiday/second homes – but people are now being told not to travel to the Island unless it is essential – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People are also being reminded about social distancing and the importance of following Government guidelines.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes and leisure centres have all been ordered to shut.

A higher number of people in one area could lead to more pressure being put on the NHS and other healthcare teams.

The Government says:

”This guidance is for people planning to visit second homes or holiday premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

“People should remain in their primary residence.

“Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.”

Advice here – https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-essential-travel-guidance



