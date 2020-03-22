Prime Minister Boris Johnson says we need to take “special steps” to protect the most vulnerable to COVID-19 by “shielding” certain people.

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government said the NHS has identified “high risk” individuals and will be contacting them to ask them to stay at home for a period of at least twelve weeks.

Organ transplant recipients and people with specific cancers are just two of those classed as “high risk” – the full list can be found here.

Boris Johnson said the reason these “unprecedented measures” are being taken is to stop the spread of the virus and ensure we “beat it”.

He said it is “crucial” we take the latest advice and stay two metres apart from others and the government will be reviewing its advice regularly.

The news follows Boris Johnson’s tweet earlier “We want you to stay at home…”

According to the latest figures from Public Health England 5,683 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 281 who have tested positive have now died.

Hampshire has 138 and Portsmouth has 22 cases of COVID-19.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced we should stay away from our parents this Mother’s Day.

On the Isle of Wight, the UK’s largest holiday park operator (which has four parks on the Island) closed earlier today.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio some pubs on the Island ignored government advice, opening as usual today.

Find the latest coronavirus news for the Isle of Wight here.

