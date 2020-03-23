Islanders in self-isolation are being urged to double bag their rubbish – and keep it inside their property for at least three days.

The Isle of Wight Council has issued advice for households which have suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household recycling centres are open as usual.

When self-isolating with COVID-19 symptoms for seven or 14 days, to protect recycling and waste collection crews please follow these simple steps:

Place all personal waste such as used tissues, wipes, kitchen roll and cleaning cloths in to a rubbish bag.

When full, tie the bag and place in a second and tied securely.

Keep this waste separate from other waste in the room/household in which you are self-isolating.

Please keep aside inside your property for at least 72 hours (three days) before putting out for collection.

Other recycling and waste can be disposed of as normal.

Please remember to practice social distancing while disposing of your recycling and waste.

For more further information and service updates, visit our webpages at www.iwight.com/waste



