Wightlink says it is has agreed to run a ‘reduced timetable with fewer sailings’ due to the ‘significant impact’ the coronavirus pandemic is having on the company.

It comes after the Government advised against non-essential travel.

The ferry firm says the outbreak has led to reduced passenger numbers – and it is ‘not sustainable’ for the operator.

Following discussions with Isle of Wight Council, Wightlink says it will prioritise essential freight supplies to the Island including food and fuel as well as assisting the NHS and emergency services.

However, there will be plenty of sailings that individuals can book if needed.

It means that there will be a two-hourly service on the Lymington to Yarmouth service and hourly sailings on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry and FastCat passenger routes.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“We need to take this action and know it will affect the travel plans of some of our customers. However, bringing essential supplies to the Isle of Wight is our key priority at present, together with supporting the NHS and emergency services. “This new timetable will also allow greater resilience to cope with increased levels of staff absence due to self-isolations.”

Wightlink says its crew members are continually cleaning vessels and passenger terminals.

The firm says all of its Wightlink ships are well-ventilated with fresh air, not recycled air, and passengers can choose to travel on the outside decks of car ferries and passenger FastCats if conditions permit.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Wightlink and Red Funnel are allowing customers to stay in vehicles, following detailed discussions and agreement with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Customers who want to amend their bookings can do so for free online.



