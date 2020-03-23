The Isle of Wight has been identified as a so-called ‘hospital desert’, an area which could easily become overwhelmed as demand for beds outstrips supply.

Research carried out by Oxford University , shows that St Mary’s Hospital is one of a handful of hospitals across the UK which ‘observes very high pressures’.

The Isle of Wight has been pin-pointed as a location with a high expected hospitalization rate, combined with a low bed capacity.

It comes as the Government prepares to send Britain into “lockdown” to force people into self-isolation.

Outlining the Coronavirus Bill in Parliament today (Monday), Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is willing to take “more action” if needed to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health for the Island, told Isle of Wight Radio that “there will be more than two cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight”.

He says that people on the Island are only being tested for coronavirus IF they are admitted to hospital.

Another 46 people in England who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total to 303.





