The Isle of Wight Council is reminding Islanders that children should stay at home if safe to do so – unless their parent qualifies as a key worker.

The local authority says children should not be cared for by elderly people or people with an underlying health condition.

Isle of Wight schools will be providing places for the children of parents whose work is critical to the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

That includes those who work in health and social care and in other key sectors so they can continue to work, where they cannot make other arrangements for their care.

Where required, the council says it will make sure vulnerable children have access to a school place and that children who are entitled to a free school meal continue to receive it.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services and education, said:

“Island schools have been brilliant, putting plans in place for this week at such short notice. “Parents need to be responsible and only take up a school place if they are in the categories that the government has defined and really cannot make other arrangements. “We are hugely grateful to all our schools and education colleagues for their efforts to make sure our most valued key workers can continue to do their vital work during this challenging time. “We urge everyone to follow the latest government advice and check the council website for the latest local advice.”

