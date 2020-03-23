“We know there will be more than two cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight” – that’s from Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight.

Scroll down to listen

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Monday) he’s admitted people on the Island are only being tested for coronavirus IF they are admitted to hospital.

Official Government figures state that there are currently two confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight – but it has now been confirmed that figure could be higher.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST UPDATE BELOW

Simon said:

“We do know the way Public Health England and the NHS are testing is different. “We know that now they are only testing people who are going to hospital – so there will be more than two cases in the area. “The figures are based on the people who have been tested, rather than just those with symptoms.”

He continued:

“Social distancing is hugely important. Everyone needs ot practice this. We need to maintain a two-metre gap. “Other things we should be doing is maintaining our hand hygiene. If you have been out and about make sure you wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. “If you are showing any symptoms then immediately self-isolate. “If you are showing symptoms and live alone then self isolate for seven days. If you are in a household, and you or someone has symptoms then it’s 14 days.”





