All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close by 7pm tonight (Monday) – in a move the fast-food company says is to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

The firm, which has 135,000 workers in the UK and Ireland, said it was a “difficult” decision which it had not taken lightly.

The Isle of Wight has a restaurant in Newport and a drive thru restaurant in Ryde.

The chicken restaurant chain Nando’s also said it was to close more than 400 of its outlets in the UK until further notice, saying “the health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority”



