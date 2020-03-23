Visitors and holidaymakers who are currently on the Isle of Wight are being reminded to be considerate to the Island and its residents.

Scores of people have been arriving on the Isle of Wight in recent days, putting extra pressure on services, shops and supermarkets.

Last night (Sunday), the Government issued guidance against all non-essential travel to second homes or holiday homes.

The Isle of Wight has a large number of holiday/second homes – but people are now being told not to travel to the Island unless it is essential – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People are also being reminded about social distancing and the importance of following Government guidelines.

Bob Seely said:

“Government is requesting that people stay in their primary residence during this crisis to ensure that that NHS can cope and that the virus is not spread to more isolated parts of the country. “It states: ‘Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.’ “For those people who have arrived recently on the Island, please be considerate and think of the Island. “We need to do our best to limit the chance for the virus to spread and we need to do what we can to make sure our NHS is not overwhelmed. “This is not just about keeping ourselves save, but ensuring that we keep others safe. It’s about ‘us’ and not ‘me’. “We ALL need to work together in the next few weeks to limit the ability of the virus to spread.”

Government Guidelines

1. You should be self-isolating for at least a week once you arrive. Follow the guidance and please obey it for the sake of others.

2. Try to use a ferry where you can stay in your car.

3. Don’t panic purchase when you are here. There is plenty of food and we need to make sure that at-risk groups as well as NHS staff and other key groups can shop.

4. Use the Council helpline if you are in doubt or need help or advice.

5. Take exercise – go for walks – but do so practising social distancing. If you are an at-risk group, you need to fully self-isolate.

6. Please only offer to help others once you are sure you are not infectious.

The advice can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-essential-travel-guidance



