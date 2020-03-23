The Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Awards are back for 2020! We’ve teamed up with Wightfibre to celebrate the Island’s exceptional young people.

Last year, we celebrated some of the Isle of Wight’s most inspirational young people – and this year we are doing it all again!

Do you know a young person who has made a positive difference to the lives of others, or shown bravery beyond their years? Perhaps your son or daughter has helped you through difficult times and a simple thank you just won’t do.

Isle of Wight Radio’s Child of Wight Awards provide the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation to that special someone.

This year, we are celebrating with 11 award categories, you can find them below:

The Asa Singleton Most Courageous Child Award, sponsored by Wightlink Isle of Wight Ferries.

Sporting Star Award, sponsored by Mountjoy

Young Achiever Award, sponsored by MG Heating.

Young Fundraiser Award, sponsored by Dyno Rod.

Make a Difference Award, sponsored by Utilita.

Young Carer Award, sponsored by Fidelity International.

Best Friend Award, sponsored by Monkey Madness at Amazon World.

Young Performer, sponsored by Beacon Magazine.



Best Sister Award, sponsored by Wight Materials Handling.

Best Brother Award, sponsored by AM Builders.

Overall Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight Award, sponsored by Wightfibre.

John Irvine, CEO of headline sponsors WightFibre said:

“The Isle of Wight has a great community spirit and many of our incredible young people deserve special recognition. It is an honour and privilege for WightFibre to sponsor these awards for the fifth year running.”

Nominations close on , so make sure to nominate now!



