Since the coronavirus outbreak “We’ve noticed that donations have gone down and demand has grown,” says Hannah Hood from the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

It comes as people across the UK are reportedly ‘panic buying’ in supermarkets due to recent government advice that certain individuals must self-isolate.

Hannah Hood, events coordinator at the Isle of Wight Foodbank told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We have noticed the demand grow quite quickly, especially with schools having time off – it has been very busy (I’m at the Cowes one) we are trying a different system to cope with the season at the moment. “Normally when people would bring in a voucher at one of our six cafes across the Island -they wouldhave a chat but we can’t do that at the moment.”

You can drop off donations outside the site on Love Lane, donate via online delivery or via the Foodbank’s website.



