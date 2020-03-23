Since all schools were ordered to close and exams were cancelled students at Cowes Enterprise College are taking matters into their own hands – so they can have a leaving prom to say goodbye properly.

Sixth form students say they have ended the year ‘with nothing but tears and a swift goodbye’ which has prompted them to launch a GoFundMe Page – so their prom can go ahead as planned.

Usually, fundraising would happen via the school but due to the current situation this is no longer possible and uncertainty remains about what the future holds for students.

Posting on the GoFundMe Page students said:

“We are determined that when things return to normal, we will have one last chance to make happy memories together. If we can make it happen, it will be our prom, redesigned for students by students… “Usually, we would hold bake sales, car washes and raise funds to make it affordable and accessible to all students. However, due to school closures there is no certainty of a prom now and we’ve had to say goodbye to our friends and teachers within two short days. “Due to this, we haven’t been able to raise any funds, making any final goodbye and send off unimaginable. …Most of us have grown up together through primary school, up to secondary school and it all now seems so final and uncertain. “Help us to have one last get together and hopefully turn this heartbreaking ending to our schools years into something to remember forever.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here.



