People in the UK, including Islanders, will now only be allowed to leave home for limited purposes, such as shopping for necessities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his daily address, later than usual, as the Government attempts to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson says that although “huge numbers are complying” with social-distancing and self-isolating, many are not.

It means people will only be allowed to leave their home for shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day (a run, walk or cycle), any medical need, and travelling to and from work – only where absolutely necessary.

Public gatherings of more than two people are also banned and police have the power to enforce the new rules.

All ceremonies, for example weddings, have been cancelled. Although the Prime Minister says this excludes funerals.

Mr Johnson says “no Prime Minister wants to enact rules like this” but it is necessary to curb the spread.

Another 46 people in England who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total to 303.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Island has been identified as a so-called ‘hospital desert’, an area which could easily become overwhelmed as demand for beds outstrips supply.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health for the Island, told Isle of Wight Radio that “there will be more than two cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight”.

He says that people on the Island are only being tested for coronavirus IF they are admitted to hospital.



