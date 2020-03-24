A man has been left with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Newport last night (Monday).

Police were called after a silver Ford C-Max left Calbourne Road and collided with a verge just after 11pm.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Freshwater, suffered a serious injury to his right wrist and was taken to hospital.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the car prior to the collision or witnessed the accident itself.

If you know anything call 101 and quote the crime reference number 44200108635.



