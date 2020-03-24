The Isle of Wight Council has today announced the closure of its Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household waste recycling centres.
In a statement, released on the Councils Facebook page, it says that the decision has been jointly agreed with its partner Amey.
Both sites will close temporarily with a review set to be held in three weeks.
Remaining open to support business and for emergencies will be:
• The commercial lane at Lynnbottom.
• Asbestos disposal.
• Hazardous waste store for emergency services and hazardous waste.