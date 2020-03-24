The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the Island has risen to 3 – according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Nationally, the United Kingdom recorded a daily increase in confirmed cases of 1,427, with the total now reaching 8,077.

The total number of people to have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus now stands at 422, after the biggest daily rise so far of 87 deaths.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a new temporary hospital in London.





